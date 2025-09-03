Sabarimala Stand-off: Karma Samithi Counters Global Ayyappa Sangamam

The right-wing Hindu coalition, Sabarimala Karma Samithi, has planned a significant event in Pandalam, Pathanamthitta district. This move aims to counter the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which aligns with the state government's stance on women's entry into the temple.

The Karma Samithi, known for its leadership in the agitation against the Supreme Court ruling permitting women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala Temple, continues its campaign. The verdict, deemed unconstitutional by the court, remains controversial and awaits further judicial review.

Announced via a poster on Hindu Aikyavedi's Facebook, the Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam is slated for 22 September, days after the TDB's event. This reflects ongoing tensions between the TDB's anniversary celebration and the Samithi's enduring protest.