Onam Celebration Kicks Off with a Spectacular Start in Kerala

In a vibrant start to this year's Onam celebrations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the festival at Kanakakkunnu. In his address, he reminisced about Onam symbolizing equality and togetherness.

The event will unfold across 33 venues, bringing together thousands of artists for diverse cultural programs, officials announced. Notably, a captivating drone light show will grace the skies on September 5, 6, and 7, weaving tales of Kerala's rich heritage.

Scheduled to conclude on September 9, the festivities will culminate with a grand procession officiated by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. With film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph gracing the occasion, Onam in Kerala promises a celebration of tradition and unity.

