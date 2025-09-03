Onam Celebration Kicks Off with a Spectacular Start in Kerala
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state's Onam celebration at Kanakakkunnu. With cultural programs across 33 venues, the festival highlights include a drone light show. The week-long event ends with a grand procession. Film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph were present at the inaugural event.
In a vibrant start to this year's Onam celebrations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the festival at Kanakakkunnu. In his address, he reminisced about Onam symbolizing equality and togetherness.
The event will unfold across 33 venues, bringing together thousands of artists for diverse cultural programs, officials announced. Notably, a captivating drone light show will grace the skies on September 5, 6, and 7, weaving tales of Kerala's rich heritage.
Scheduled to conclude on September 9, the festivities will culminate with a grand procession officiated by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. With film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph gracing the occasion, Onam in Kerala promises a celebration of tradition and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
