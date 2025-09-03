Left Menu

Onam Celebration Kicks Off with a Spectacular Start in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state's Onam celebration at Kanakakkunnu. With cultural programs across 33 venues, the festival highlights include a drone light show. The week-long event ends with a grand procession. Film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph were present at the inaugural event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:14 IST
Onam Celebration Kicks Off with a Spectacular Start in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant start to this year's Onam celebrations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the festival at Kanakakkunnu. In his address, he reminisced about Onam symbolizing equality and togetherness.

The event will unfold across 33 venues, bringing together thousands of artists for diverse cultural programs, officials announced. Notably, a captivating drone light show will grace the skies on September 5, 6, and 7, weaving tales of Kerala's rich heritage.

Scheduled to conclude on September 9, the festivities will culminate with a grand procession officiated by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. With film stars Jayam Ravi and Basil Joseph gracing the occasion, Onam in Kerala promises a celebration of tradition and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

 India
2
GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services

GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services

 India
3
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025