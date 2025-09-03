Left Menu

Bhutan Embraces the 'Nalanda Spirit' with New Temple in Rajgir

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, speaking at Nalanda University, emphasized Bhutan's commitment to the 'Nalanda spirit.' He praised India's efforts in supporting Bhutan's establishment of a temple in Rajgir to commemorate this spirit. Tobgay announced Bhutan will host the Global Peace Prayer Festival, further spreading the Nalanda ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:26 IST
Bhutan Embraces the 'Nalanda Spirit' with New Temple in Rajgir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a momentous event at Nalanda University, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay reiterated Bhutan's commitment to nurturing the 'Nalanda spirit,' an influential ideology rooted in the ancient educational traditions of Nalanda.

His address acknowledged India's pivotal role in enabling Bhutan to establish a temple in Rajgir, reaffirming historic ties between the two nations. The temple's consecration, a collaborative effort facilitated by land provided by the Bihar government, marks a new chapter in the Bhutanese-Indian relationship.

Further cementing Bhutan's dedication to global harmony, Tobgay announced that Bhutan will host the Global Peace Prayer Festival starting November 4. This event symbolizes the extension of the Nalanda principles, inviting global participation in a collective meditation for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

 India
2
GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services

GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services

 India
3
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025