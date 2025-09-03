Bhutan Embraces the 'Nalanda Spirit' with New Temple in Rajgir

During a momentous event at Nalanda University, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay reiterated Bhutan's commitment to nurturing the 'Nalanda spirit,' an influential ideology rooted in the ancient educational traditions of Nalanda.

His address acknowledged India's pivotal role in enabling Bhutan to establish a temple in Rajgir, reaffirming historic ties between the two nations. The temple's consecration, a collaborative effort facilitated by land provided by the Bihar government, marks a new chapter in the Bhutanese-Indian relationship.

Further cementing Bhutan's dedication to global harmony, Tobgay announced that Bhutan will host the Global Peace Prayer Festival starting November 4. This event symbolizes the extension of the Nalanda principles, inviting global participation in a collective meditation for peace.

