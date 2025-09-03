Left Menu

Taylor Swift: A Super Bowl Halftime Show Maybe?

Speculation arises as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hints at the possibility of Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara. Swift's massive fanbase, recent engagement to Travis Kelce, and forthcoming album amplify the excitement. The potential performance would follow historic acts like Beyonce and Prince.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:27 IST
Taylor Swift

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell left music and sports fans buzzing on Wednesday after he hinted at the possibility of Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February. Appearing on NBC's 'Today' show, Goodell was asked about the pop star's potential performance at the upcoming championship game in Santa Clara, California.

'We would always love to have Taylor play,' Goodell remarked, describing Swift as a 'special, special talent.' While confirming Swift's arrival in talks remained elusive, his 'It's a maybe' comment stirred anticipation among Swifties and football enthusiasts alike.

The swirl of speculation comes on the heels of Swift's engagement announcement to Travis Kelce, a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, and her upcoming album release. Should she take the stage, Swift would join the ranks of iconic halftime performers like Beyonce, Prince, and Madonna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

