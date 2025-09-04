Left Menu

Lost Masterpiece Recovered: Nazi-Stolen Art Found in Argentina After Decades

Authorities in Argentina have successfully retrieved a valuable painting stolen by the Nazis, decades after it went missing. The portrait of Contessa Colleoni, by Giuseppe Ghislandi, was discovered in a Mar de Plata home, after being featured in a real estate listing photo.

In a remarkable discovery, Argentine officials announced on Wednesday the recovery of an iconic painting stolen by the Nazis over 80 years ago. This artistic treasure, a portrait of Contessa Colleoni created by renowned Italian artist Giuseppe Ghislandi, has been missing for decades.

The breakthrough came following police raids in Mar de Plata, a coastal city, after the artwork surfaced in a photograph used for a real estate listing. This painting, listed in international databases of art plundered by the Nazis, adds another significant chapter to the history of stolen artworks.

The recovery of this painting not only restores a piece of cultural heritage but also highlights the ongoing challenges of tracking down and reclaiming art lost during turbulent times. This successful operation underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement and art historians working together to return stolen works to their rightful place.

