Lisbon Streetcar Tragedy: Iconic Landmark Derails, Leaving 15 Dead

A tragic accident in Lisbon involving the iconic Gloria streetcar resulted in 15 fatalities and 18 injuries. The derailment of this popular tourist attraction marks one of the city's worst accidents in recent history. An investigation into its cause will commence after the rescue operation concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

An electric streetcar in Lisbon, a renowned city landmark and tourist favorite, derailed on Wednesday, resulting in 15 fatalities and injuring 18 people, according to emergency services. The National Institute for Medical Emergencies confirmed that five of the injured are in critical condition, with a child included among them.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, labeling it a tragedy surpassing anything the city has experienced recently. Both Portugal's President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, extended condolences to those affected in the wake of the calamity.

The derailment happened at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6 p.m. The reason behind the accident remains unknown, but an investigation will be initiated following the completion of rescue operations. The Gloria streetcar, technically a funicular and classified as a national monument, is a major draw for both tourists and locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

