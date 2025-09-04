Decades-Old Nazi-Looted Painting Recovered in Argentina
Argentine authorities have recovered a painting stolen by the Nazis decades ago, found through a real estate photo. The portrait, linked to a Nazi official's family, was among artworks looted from Jacques Goudstikker. More details are expected soon as investigations continue.
After decades of obscurity, a painting stolen by the Nazis has resurfaced in Argentina, authorities announced Wednesday. The art, a portrait by Giuseppe Ghislandi, was traced through a real estate photo, leading officials to a house in Mar del Plata.
The property belongs to Patricia Kadgien, daughter of a former Nazi official, who, along with her husband, handed over the painting. Listed in a database of Nazi-stolen artworks, this painting is among over 1,000 pieces taken from the Amsterdam dealer Jacques Goudstikker.
Authorities have taken steps to preserve the artwork as they further investigate. The case has drawn international interest after Dutch media linked the family back to Nazi Germany. The judicial focus remains on whether Patricia Kadgien and her husband hindered retrieval efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
