From the Big Screen to Behind Bars: A Roundup of Dramatic Turns in Entertainment
The entertainment world sees a deal for a 'Call of Duty' film, arrests related to online posts and drug overdoses, high-profile trials over misconduct, a potential Super Bowl performance by Taylor Swift, a hefty FTC settlement for Disney, and the death of actor Graham Greene.
In a notable collaboration, Paramount Skydance announced the production of a live-action film based on Activision Blizzard's 'Call of Duty' video game franchise. The deal underscores both companies' commitment to preserving the game's established narrative and style.
Legal troubles took the spotlight as 'Father Ted' creator Graham Linehan was arrested in London over controversial online posts, and the 'Ketamine Queen' pleaded guilty to charges related to actor Matthew Perry's death. In another high-profile legal case, actor Gerard Depardieu faces trial for rape allegations.
Peppered with lighter news, NFL's Roger Goodell hinted at a Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show, Disney settled an FTC allegation over children's data misuse, and the world bid farewell to Graham Greene, star of 'Dances With Wolves', marking a poignant end to a storied career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The 'Ketamine Queen' and the Tragic Overdose of Matthew Perry
Ketamine Queen Pleads Guilty in Connection to Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan
The 'Ketamine Queen' Faces Justice: The Shocking Case Behind Matthew Perry's Tragic Overdose
Graham Linehan Arrested at Heathrow: Controversial Online Posts Spark Legal Trouble