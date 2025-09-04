From the Big Screen to Behind Bars: A Roundup of Dramatic Turns in Entertainment

In a notable collaboration, Paramount Skydance announced the production of a live-action film based on Activision Blizzard's 'Call of Duty' video game franchise. The deal underscores both companies' commitment to preserving the game's established narrative and style.

Legal troubles took the spotlight as 'Father Ted' creator Graham Linehan was arrested in London over controversial online posts, and the 'Ketamine Queen' pleaded guilty to charges related to actor Matthew Perry's death. In another high-profile legal case, actor Gerard Depardieu faces trial for rape allegations.

Peppered with lighter news, NFL's Roger Goodell hinted at a Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show, Disney settled an FTC allegation over children's data misuse, and the world bid farewell to Graham Greene, star of 'Dances With Wolves', marking a poignant end to a storied career.

