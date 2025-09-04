Left Menu

Luxury Goods: The China Connection Controversy

In April 2025, TikTok was flooded with videos alleging that luxury leather goods from French brands are manufactured in China. These claims were strategically released alongside the announcement of high US tariffs on Chinese imports, impacting the luxury market heavily reliant on US sales amid geopolitical tensions.

In an unexpected twist, April 2025 saw TikTok flooded with videos alleging that French luxury brands' leather goods are manufactured in China. The content creators behind these clips presented themselves as official insiders, encouraging consumers to circumvent traditional retail by purchasing directly from Chinese sources at discounted prices.

This wave of viral content emerged amid escalating geopolitical tensions, notably coinciding with the United States' imposition of a substantial 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports. The orchestrated release aimed to sway consumer behavior by suggesting luxury goods, long thought to epitomize European artisanship, were secretly made in China.

Despite the allegations, the iconic brands such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton refute these claims, emphasizing their deep-rooted European manufacturing roots. The controversy sparks wider debates on the authenticity and pricing justifications of luxury goods, while simultaneously spotlighting the illegal counterfeit market, which continues to thrive unabated.

