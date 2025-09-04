Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Faces Legal Heat: Cheating Allegations Emerge

In a recent legal development, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh and three others. The charges include cheating and other offenses, according to the local police.

This action follows an order from the court after businessman Vishal Singh was allegedly duped into investing in the 2018 Bhojpuri film 'Boss'. The case was lodged after Vishal Singh accused Singh of coercing him into the investment with unfulfilled promises of profit-sharing.

Despite investing significant sums, Vishal Singh claims he received no profits or reimbursement, and Pawan Singh allegedly threatened him. After previous complaints went unanswered, the court has now ordered the police to take action against the accused.