Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Faces Legal Heat: Cheating Allegations Emerge

An FIR has been filed against Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh and others for allegedly cheating a businessman, Vishal Singh, out of investment money in the film 'Boss'. Following a court order, the case was registered after promises of profit-sharing were unfulfilled, and threats were allegedly made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh and three others. The charges include cheating and other offenses, according to the local police.

This action follows an order from the court after businessman Vishal Singh was allegedly duped into investing in the 2018 Bhojpuri film 'Boss'. The case was lodged after Vishal Singh accused Singh of coercing him into the investment with unfulfilled promises of profit-sharing.

Despite investing significant sums, Vishal Singh claims he received no profits or reimbursement, and Pawan Singh allegedly threatened him. After previous complaints went unanswered, the court has now ordered the police to take action against the accused.

