Rural Rise: Chess Champions Emerging from Remote Gujarat Village

In the remote village of Ratusinh Na Muvada, Gujarat, teacher Sandip Upadhyay transforms students' lives through chess training. Despite limited resources and challenges, this small village has produced state-level chess champions, with many securing FIDE rankings. Upadhyay aims for national success, dreaming of 50 Grandmasters and 10 World Champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasinor | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:07 IST
In the secluded village of Ratusinh Na Muvada in Gujarat, which even state transport services bypass, a remarkable transformation is underway, thanks to chess. The village, home to around 100 households, has become a hub for state-level chess prodigies, with six students achieving International Chess Federation rankings.

The driving force behind this success is Sandip Upadhyay, a government primary school teacher with a passion for chess. Since 2022, Upadhyay has trained nearly 200 children, predominantly from low-income families, in chess. Utilizing his own resources, he provides chess kits, covers travel and registration fees, and ensures no child forgoes a tournament due to financial constraints.

His dedication is yielding substantial results; 14 students have joined the District Level Sports School scheme, receiving government-sponsored education and training. With corporate support and consistent wins in regional tournaments, Upadhyay remains optimistic about producing 50 Grandmasters and 10 World Champions from this rural pocket of Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

