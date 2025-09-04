Rural Rise: Chess Champions Emerging from Remote Gujarat Village

In the secluded village of Ratusinh Na Muvada in Gujarat, which even state transport services bypass, a remarkable transformation is underway, thanks to chess. The village, home to around 100 households, has become a hub for state-level chess prodigies, with six students achieving International Chess Federation rankings.

The driving force behind this success is Sandip Upadhyay, a government primary school teacher with a passion for chess. Since 2022, Upadhyay has trained nearly 200 children, predominantly from low-income families, in chess. Utilizing his own resources, he provides chess kits, covers travel and registration fees, and ensures no child forgoes a tournament due to financial constraints.

His dedication is yielding substantial results; 14 students have joined the District Level Sports School scheme, receiving government-sponsored education and training. With corporate support and consistent wins in regional tournaments, Upadhyay remains optimistic about producing 50 Grandmasters and 10 World Champions from this rural pocket of Gujarat.

