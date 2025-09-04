Left Menu

Breaking the Ice: Finland's Groundbreaking Same-Sex Ice Dancing Duo

Emma Aalto and Millie Colling form Finland's first same-sex ice dancing team after a rule change by the skating federation. Their collaboration aims to foster inclusivity in sports, inspired by Canada's 2022 decision. Although no international changes are planned, they advocate for broader acceptance in the ice dancing community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards inclusivity, Finland is set to witness its first-ever same-sex ice dancing team. Nineteen-year-old Emma Aalto from Finland and 20-year-old Millie Colling of England will compete in Finnish competitions, thanks to a landmark rule change by the skating federation. This new rule defines ice dancers as 'Skater A' and 'Skater B', breaking away from the traditional 'man' and 'woman' categorization.

The groundbreaking decision aligns with Skate Canada's 2022 policy to remove gender-based restrictions in ice dancing. Aalto and Colling hope this gesture of progressiveness will inspire an international shift. Kaitlyn Weaver, a former ice dancer, supports their efforts, emphasizing the need for education and understanding in the sport.

Despite challenges, including a conservative global climate, Aalto and Colling are determined to advance same-sex partnerships in figure skating. By sharing their journey online, they aim to normalize such collaborations and advocate for changes that reflect their vision of equality in the art of ice dancing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

