Breaking the Ice: Finland's Groundbreaking Same-Sex Ice Dancing Duo

In a significant move towards inclusivity, Finland is set to witness its first-ever same-sex ice dancing team. Nineteen-year-old Emma Aalto from Finland and 20-year-old Millie Colling of England will compete in Finnish competitions, thanks to a landmark rule change by the skating federation. This new rule defines ice dancers as 'Skater A' and 'Skater B', breaking away from the traditional 'man' and 'woman' categorization.

The groundbreaking decision aligns with Skate Canada's 2022 policy to remove gender-based restrictions in ice dancing. Aalto and Colling hope this gesture of progressiveness will inspire an international shift. Kaitlyn Weaver, a former ice dancer, supports their efforts, emphasizing the need for education and understanding in the sport.

Despite challenges, including a conservative global climate, Aalto and Colling are determined to advance same-sex partnerships in figure skating. By sharing their journey online, they aim to normalize such collaborations and advocate for changes that reflect their vision of equality in the art of ice dancing.

