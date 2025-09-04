Left Menu

GST Rate Cuts: A Boon for Consumer Electronics & Appliances

GST rate reductions on large TVs and room air-conditioners from 28% to 18% are set to lower prices and boost sales. This tax reform aims to enhance consumer accessibility, drive energy-efficient upgrades, and bolster the consumer appliances industry amidst the festive season. Industry leaders express optimism for greater market penetration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:38 IST
Prices of large screen televisions and room air-conditioners are poised to decrease as GST rates have been slashed from 28% to 18%.

This tax reform is expected to boost sales, increase penetration, and encourage local manufacturing.

Industry leaders hail this move as a progressive step towards fulfilling consumer aspirations.

