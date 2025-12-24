Left Menu

Union Budget 2026: Catalyzing Growth Through Tax Reform

The upcoming Union Budget 2026 should prioritize expanding the direct tax base, incentivizing private investment, and retaining peak direct tax rates to foster growth and employment. Recent GST reforms show revenue can grow with simplification and moderation. Policymakers must ensure taxation aids long-term economic expansion, not constrain it.

The Union Budget 2026 is on the horizon, and experts are calling for transformative changes to the nation's tax framework. A think tank report emphasizes the need to expand the direct tax base, incentivize private sector investment, and freeze peak tax rates to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

Recent reforms under GST 2.0 have proven that simplification and tax moderation can drive impressive revenue growth. The report 'Shaping India's New Taxation Ideology: Simplification, Moderation and Growth' challenges the traditional notion that higher tax rates are necessary for boosting collections.

Policymakers are urged to carry forward GST reform principles to direct taxes, focusing on policy certainty and compliance-driven growth. The advisory calls for freezing peak tax rates and expanding the tax base through technology, avoiding MRP-based taxation, and completing the GST input credit chain.

