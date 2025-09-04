Left Menu

Torrential Rains Ravage Tibetan Settlements in Himachal Pradesh

Severe rainfall since July has caused extensive damage to three Tibetan settlements in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. The Central Tibetan Administration has taken steps to mitigate the impact, including construction measures and relocation efforts. Emergency relief funds have been allocated for immediate aid to affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala/Shimla | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe torrential rains have led to significant damage in three Tibetan settlements in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, according to a recent report by the Central Tibetan Administration's Home Department.

Half a dozen settlements, notably Manali Dekyiling, Dobhi Palrabling, and Kullu Yulokoe, suffered partial damage as heavy rains continued over recent months. An overflow of the Fozal drain and Beas river caused mudslides affecting 45 households in Dobhi Palrabling on August 26.

New and renovated retaining walls by the CTA were credited with safeguarding residents, and emergency relocation was initiated. Despite infrastructural damage, no casualties occurred. The Home Department allocated Rs 4 lakh for emergency relief to address urgent needs in the wake of these natural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

