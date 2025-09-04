Entertainment Industry Headlines: From Paramount's 'Call of Duty' Movie to Linehan's Arrest

Paramount and Activision have announced a new deal to develop a live-action film based on the popular 'Call of Duty' video game franchise. The agreement underlines both companies' commitment to maintaining the franchise's rich narrative and style, aiming to attract devoted fans to theaters.

Graham Linehan, the co-creator of 'Father Ted,' was arrested in London for posts made on social media about transgender issues. Appearing at London's Heathrow Airport, Linehan was detained under suspicion of inciting violence, marking another instance of legal challenges faced by public figures over controversial online expressions.

In a decisive legal victory, Cardi B was cleared of assault allegations in a $24 million lawsuit. The Los Angeles jury sided with the Grammy-winning artist after deliberating for less than an hour, rejecting accusations that she assaulted a security guard in 2018. This verdict is a significant triumph for Cardi B, reinforcing her standing in the entertainment industry.

