YouTuber's Home Searched in Controversial Case

Authorities in Belthangady conducted a search of the Bengaluru residence of Sameer M D, a YouTuber known for his bold content on political and social topics. His channel, Dhoota, has often stirred controversy.

The search was initiated following a case filed in Dharmasthala, linked to a video perceived as derogatory to the temple town. Sameer's equipment, including a computer and a mobile phone, was confiscated for further analysis while he remains on bail.

Police will proceed based on the findings of the forensic examination and directions from the court, as they explore potential charges related to the use of AI technology in the contentious video creation.