YouTuber's Home Searched in Controversial Case

Belthangady police searched the Bengaluru residence of YouTuber Sameer M D, known for his channel Dhoota, under a warrant related to a controversial video. The video allegedly defamed Dharmasthala temple. Police seized equipment for forensic examination, with further action pending court directions and forensic results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Belthangady conducted a search of the Bengaluru residence of Sameer M D, a YouTuber known for his bold content on political and social topics. His channel, Dhoota, has often stirred controversy.

The search was initiated following a case filed in Dharmasthala, linked to a video perceived as derogatory to the temple town. Sameer's equipment, including a computer and a mobile phone, was confiscated for further analysis while he remains on bail.

Police will proceed based on the findings of the forensic examination and directions from the court, as they explore potential charges related to the use of AI technology in the contentious video creation.

