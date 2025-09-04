Left Menu

Farewell to the Fashion Maestro: Giorgio Armani's Timeless Legacy

Giorgio Armani, revered as the 'King of Fashion,' has passed away at 91. His contributions to Italian elegance are celebrated by leaders, designers, and celebrities worldwide. Tributes highlight his influence on modern fashion, his unique style, and his symbolic representation of Italian creativity and luxury.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:09 IST
Giorgio Armani

Fashion icon Giorgio Armani, renowned for his indelible impact on modern Italian elegance, passed away at 91, according to his company on Thursday.

The world mourns Armani, universally known as 'King Giorgio,' whose legacy is heralded by global leaders and fellow designers.

Tributes underscore his innovation, timeless style, and his role as a beacon of Italian craftsmanship and luxury, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion industry.

