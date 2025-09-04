Farewell to the Fashion Maestro: Giorgio Armani's Timeless Legacy

Fashion icon Giorgio Armani, renowned for his indelible impact on modern Italian elegance, passed away at 91, according to his company on Thursday.

The world mourns Armani, universally known as 'King Giorgio,' whose legacy is heralded by global leaders and fellow designers.

Tributes underscore his innovation, timeless style, and his role as a beacon of Italian craftsmanship and luxury, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion industry.