Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files' Ahead of Release

Ahead of its scheduled release, Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files' faces legal challenges over claims of defamation. The Calcutta High Court heard a petition from Gopal Chandra Mukherjee's grandson, who seeks to block the film's release.

The grandson argues the film falsely portrays Mukherjee, a prominent figure during the 1946 Kolkata riots, in a negative light. With no immediate stay ordered, the court awaits input from the Central Board of Film Certification and the Indian Government before making a final ruling.

The controversy intensifies with Agnihotri appealing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the film's smooth release amidst alleged intimidation from political groups. Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue, as the West Bengal government probes further into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)