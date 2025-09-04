Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files' Ahead of Release

A High Court petition seeks to halt the release of 'The Bengal Files', a film by Vivek Agnihotri, citing defamation of Gopal Chandra Mukherjee. The film, depicting the 1946 Kolkata riots, is contested by Mukherjee's grandson. No stay was granted, with hearings to include CBFC and Union representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of its scheduled release, Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files' faces legal challenges over claims of defamation. The Calcutta High Court heard a petition from Gopal Chandra Mukherjee's grandson, who seeks to block the film's release.

The grandson argues the film falsely portrays Mukherjee, a prominent figure during the 1946 Kolkata riots, in a negative light. With no immediate stay ordered, the court awaits input from the Central Board of Film Certification and the Indian Government before making a final ruling.

The controversy intensifies with Agnihotri appealing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the film's smooth release amidst alleged intimidation from political groups. Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue, as the West Bengal government probes further into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

