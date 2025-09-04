Left Menu

Generous Donation Fuels Hope for Patients at TTD's Pranadana Trust

An educational institution donated Rs 1.11 crore to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust. Businessman B Ravi Kumar presented the draft to TTD Chairman BR Naidu. The Pranadana Trust provides free medical treatment to poor patients with life-threatening diseases and supports medical research.

Updated: 04-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:33 IST
Generous Donation Fuels Hope for Patients at TTD's Pranadana Trust
An educational institution, showcasing commendable benevolence, donated Rs 1.11 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on Thursday. The philanthropic gesture aimed to support the temple body's efforts in providing essential medical care.

Businessman B Ravi Kumar personally handed over the significant donation to TTD Chairman BR Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala. A press release from TTD highlighted Kumar's role in facilitating this contribution on behalf of the institution.

The Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust is renowned for its noble mission to offer free medical services to impoverished patients battling severe ailments such as heart and brain disorders, cancer, among others. Additionally, the Trust is pivotal in promoting medical research targeting chronic conditions like renal failure, haemophilia, and thalassemia.

