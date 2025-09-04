Tragic Drowning at Tribal Festival: Two Young Lives Lost
Two young girls drowned during a tribal festival in Garhwa district, Jharkhand. Despite rescue efforts, both girls were later declared dead at a local health center. The incident occurred during the Karam festival, with six girls initially slipping into the river, but only four were saved.
In a somber turn of events during the tribal festival 'Karam,' two young girls tragically lost their lives in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police reported on Thursday.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday in the Panda river, located in the Ketar police station region. The victims were identified as Budhni Kumari, 8, and Sonam Kumari, 7.
According to Arun Kumar Rawani, the officer in charge, women and girls from Tali and Baksipur villages went to bathe in the river. During the rites, six girls slipped into deeper waters. The adults at the scene managed a partial rescue, saving four, but Budhni and Sonam were found unresponsive. Despite being rushed to Bhavnathpur Community Health Centre, they were pronounced dead by medical staff.
