King Giorgio Armani: A Timeless Icon Bids Farewell

The world mourns the loss of Giorgio Armani, the famed Italian fashion designer known as 'King Giorgio,' who passed away at the age of 91. Celebrated for his elegance and innovation, Armani's legacy extends beyond fashion, leaving a lasting impact on global style and inspiring countless designers.

Updated: 05-09-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:22 IST
King Giorgio Armani: A Timeless Icon Bids Farewell
Giorgio Armani

Renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani, hailed as the 'King of Modern Italian Style' and known for his understated elegance, has passed away at the age of 91. Armani's profound influence on fashion and his ability to capture the essence of sophistication left an indelible mark on the world.

Tributes poured in globally, highlighting his unparalleled impact on the fashion industry. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Armani for elevating Italian fashion globally, while filmmaker Martin Scorsese called him a timeless artist who elevated natural elegance in everyday fashion. Sporting stars, actors, and fellow designers joined in remembering his contributions.

Armani's legacy as a visionary entrepreneur and master of Italian couture will be immortalized by future generations. His unique style, distinguished by a blend of light and shadow, redefined elegance, and continues to inspire. The fashion world promises to uphold and continue his groundbreaking vision, carrying his spirit forward with respect and devotion.

