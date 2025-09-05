Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files' Launch Amid Alleged Threats

Director Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that the West Bengal government and police officials are pressuring theatre owners not to screen his latest film, 'The Bengal Files,' in the region. The producers intend to pursue legal action over the alleged threats.

'The Bengal Files,' the final installment in Agnihotri's acclaimed trilogy, revisits the communal unrest that occurred in Kolkata in August 1946. The film, featuring prominent actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, is set for release on Friday.

Agnihotri noted feedback from theatre owners, citing intimidation by authorities. Additionally, Pallavi Joshi, an actor and producer on the film, has formally requested intervention from President Droupadi Murmu to ensure a smooth release.

(With inputs from agencies.)