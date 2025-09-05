Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Bengal Files' Launch Amid Alleged Threats

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has accused the West Bengal government of allegedly threatening theatre owners to prevent the screening of his new film, 'The Bengal Files.' The film, part of Agnihotri's trilogy, explores historical communal riots in Kolkata. Producers are considering legal action against the purported intimidation.

Updated: 05-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:35 IST
Director Vivek Agnihotri has claimed that the West Bengal government and police officials are pressuring theatre owners not to screen his latest film, 'The Bengal Files,' in the region. The producers intend to pursue legal action over the alleged threats.

'The Bengal Files,' the final installment in Agnihotri's acclaimed trilogy, revisits the communal unrest that occurred in Kolkata in August 1946. The film, featuring prominent actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, is set for release on Friday.

Agnihotri noted feedback from theatre owners, citing intimidation by authorities. Additionally, Pallavi Joshi, an actor and producer on the film, has formally requested intervention from President Droupadi Murmu to ensure a smooth release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

