Björn Borg Battles Cancer Like a Wimbledon Final

Tennis legend Björn Borg shares his battle with aggressive prostate cancer in his memoir, 'Heartbeats.' His cancer is now in remission after surgery. The book, released in September, delves into his life, health, and career. Borg reflects on his health journey and remains optimistic about the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:53 IST
Björn Borg, the tennis luminary known for his impressive Grand Slam victories, has revealed a personal battle with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. In his upcoming memoir, 'Heartbeats,' Borg discusses his diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing health vigilance, sharing that the cancer is now in remission following surgery.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Borg, 69, opened up about his medical condition and the emotional challenges he has faced. Despite a troubling test result in late 2023, Borg kept his commitment to captain Team Europe at the Laver Cup in Canada. After his return to Sweden, further tests confirmed the cancer diagnosis.

The memoir, co-authored with his wife, explores Borg's illustrious tennis career, personal relationships, and struggles. He likens his fight with cancer to playing in a Wimbledon final, emphasizing his determination to overcome this new opponent. Borg's story is one of resilience and unyielding spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

