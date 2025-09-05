Periyar's Legacy Illuminates Globally: A Century of Self-Respect

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has commemorated a century since the inception of the Self-Respect Movement with a tribute to its founder, Periyar. Unveiling a portrait of the reformist leader at Oxford University's St. Antony's College, Stalin emphasized how Periyar's ideologies now resonate globally.

The event marked the 100th anniversary of the movement, highlighting Periyar's influence in advocating for rationalism, gender equality, and anti-caste reforms. Painted by Indian art director Thotta Tharani, the portrait symbolizes Periyar's enduring impact on social justice.

Stalin articulated the historical and contemporary significance of Periyar's work, noting its role in redefining freedom and promoting dignity. He lauded the Self-Respect Movement's contributions to social transformation, celebrating its legacy beyond Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)