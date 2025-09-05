Left Menu

Leaders Unite in Celebration of Milad-un-Nabi

Andhra Pradesh's leaders, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended Milad-un-Nabi greetings, highlighting Prophet Mohammad's inspiring values of virtue, brotherhood, and service to humanity. They emphasized his teachings on peace, compassion, and universal brotherhood in their messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:55 IST
Leaders Unite in Celebration of Milad-un-Nabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's leaders came together Friday to extend greetings for Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. Governor S Abdul Nazeer emphasized the Prophet's life as an inspiring tale of virtue, brotherhood, and service to mankind. He expressed wishes for peace and goodwill among all.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu noted how the Prophet's values of honesty, sacrifice, and compassion continue to inspire global peace and harmony. He shared his heartfelt wishes to Muslim communities, urging people to embody the Prophet's teachings of truth and brotherhood.

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also joined in the celebration, praying for peace and prosperity. In his message, he called for societal harmony and compassion, reinforcing the Prophet's enduring ideals of respect and tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India
2
Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

Swiss economy minister is travelling to US, business group says

 Germany
3
Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with parents

Assam govt employees to get 'special casual leave' in Nov to spend time with...

 India
4
AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN call; plane lands safely

AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN ca...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025