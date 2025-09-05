Leaders Unite in Celebration of Milad-un-Nabi

Andhra Pradesh's leaders came together Friday to extend greetings for Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. Governor S Abdul Nazeer emphasized the Prophet's life as an inspiring tale of virtue, brotherhood, and service to mankind. He expressed wishes for peace and goodwill among all.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu noted how the Prophet's values of honesty, sacrifice, and compassion continue to inspire global peace and harmony. He shared his heartfelt wishes to Muslim communities, urging people to embody the Prophet's teachings of truth and brotherhood.

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also joined in the celebration, praying for peace and prosperity. In his message, he called for societal harmony and compassion, reinforcing the Prophet's enduring ideals of respect and tolerance.

