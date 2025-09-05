Left Menu

Remembering the Compassionate Duchess: A Legacy at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Kent, known for her role at Wimbledon and her devotion to music and charitable causes, has passed away at 92. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, seen in her support of tennis players and her work as a music teacher. Her conversion to Catholicism marked a historic moment within the British royal family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:58 IST
Remembering the Compassionate Duchess: A Legacy at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Kent, a well-regarded figure in Britain's royal family, has died at age 92, Buckingham Palace announced. Known for her longstanding association with the Wimbledon tennis tournament, she passed away peacefully at her Kensington Palace home, surrounded by family.

Born Katharine Worsley, she entered the royal family in 1961 after marrying Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. Her most memorable public appearances were at Wimbledon from 1969, where she presented awards and famously consoled tennis players, notably comforting Jana Novotna after her 1993 final loss.

Her 1994 conversion to Roman Catholicism marked a remarkable moment in royal history, being the first such conversion since King Charles II. Renowned for her musical passion, the Duchess taught music anonymously in Hull, reflecting her unassuming nature and commitment to the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

