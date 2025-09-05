Left Menu

Melodies of Change: Dr. Sandipan Jagdale's Revolutionary Impact on Education

Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale, a Latur-based music teacher, received the National Teachers' Award 2025 for his notable contributions to education. His initiatives include writing a Braille music book and promoting classical music, enhancing cultural learning and social transformation. His efforts embody education as a tool for social change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:29 IST
Melodies of Change: Dr. Sandipan Jagdale's Revolutionary Impact on Education
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale, a distinguished teacher from Latur, has been honored with the National Teachers' Award 2025. His dedication to the education sector, notably his Braille music book for visually impaired students and initiatives to popularize classical music, highlights his innovative educational approach.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, recognizing his broad contributions to education and social reforms. A total of 45 exceptional educators were celebrated at the ceremony, where Dr Jagdale's work in cultural promotion and educational innovation was particularly commended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interaction with the awardees, emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in nation-building. Dr Jagdale's career spanning over two decades reflects his commitment to using education as a vehicle for social change, underscored by his roles as a researcher and cultural ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
2
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India
3
CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teacher...

 India
4
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Te...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025