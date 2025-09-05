Melodies of Change: Dr. Sandipan Jagdale's Revolutionary Impact on Education

Dr Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale, a distinguished teacher from Latur, has been honored with the National Teachers' Award 2025. His dedication to the education sector, notably his Braille music book for visually impaired students and initiatives to popularize classical music, highlights his innovative educational approach.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, recognizing his broad contributions to education and social reforms. A total of 45 exceptional educators were celebrated at the ceremony, where Dr Jagdale's work in cultural promotion and educational innovation was particularly commended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interaction with the awardees, emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in nation-building. Dr Jagdale's career spanning over two decades reflects his commitment to using education as a vehicle for social change, underscored by his roles as a researcher and cultural ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)