National Emblem Dispute at Hazratbal: A Clash of Beliefs and Politics

In a contentious move, Darakshan Andrabi, the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, demanded legal action against those challenging the display of the national emblem on the inauguration plaque of the renovated Hazratbal mosque. The emblem's placement has provoked significant backlash, perceived by critics as a violation of Islamic tenets.

National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq criticized the inclusion of the national emblem in the mosque, arguing it contravenes Islamic prohibition of idol worship. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the pristine nature of religious venues, free from any iconography that contradicts Islamic teachings.

Responding to uproar over the emblem's placement, Andrabi decried those responsible for vandalizing the plaque, labeling them as militants and alleging political manipulation. She called for stern action, including FIR registrations and arrests, against the dissidents she accuses of attempting to destabilize community harmony.

