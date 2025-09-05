Left Menu

Kiku Sharda Quashes Exit Rumors: Confirms He's Staying on Kapil's Show

Kiku Sharda dismissed rumours of his exit from 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' amidst speculations of a feud with Krushna Abhishek. He assured fans through Instagram that it was just a prank and that he remains an integral part of the show. Meanwhile, Kiku will join a new reality show, 'Rise and Fall'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:37 IST
Kiku Sharda Quashes Exit Rumors: Confirms He's Staying on Kapil's Show
Comedians Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist that quenched spiraling rumors, comedian and actor Kiku Sharda declared on Friday that he has no plans to leave 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Speculation of an exit and an alleged spat with fellow actor Krushna Abhishek had been gaining traction. Sharda, taking to Instagram, dismissed these reports decisively.

'Yeh bandhan... kabhi nahi tootega! The fight was a prank only,' Sharda wrote, alongside a photo with Abhishek, indicating the bond between them remains intact. Reassuring fans, Kiku stated unequivocally that the purported altercation was merely a jest and that he will continue to be a part of the beloved show.

The actor clarified in his post that rumors claiming his departure are false. He urged viewers not to dwell on such gossip but rather enjoy the remaining episodes of the current season on Netflix. Meanwhile, Kiku is set to appear on a new reality show, 'Rise and Fall', featuring 15 contestants including notable personalities and hosted by Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover, streaming from September 6 on Amazon MX Player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Weak Job Growth

U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Rate Cut Speculations and Weak Job Growth

 Global
2
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
3
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
4
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025