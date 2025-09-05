Kiku Sharda Quashes Exit Rumors: Confirms He's Staying on Kapil's Show

In a twist that quenched spiraling rumors, comedian and actor Kiku Sharda declared on Friday that he has no plans to leave 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Speculation of an exit and an alleged spat with fellow actor Krushna Abhishek had been gaining traction. Sharda, taking to Instagram, dismissed these reports decisively.

'Yeh bandhan... kabhi nahi tootega! The fight was a prank only,' Sharda wrote, alongside a photo with Abhishek, indicating the bond between them remains intact. Reassuring fans, Kiku stated unequivocally that the purported altercation was merely a jest and that he will continue to be a part of the beloved show.

The actor clarified in his post that rumors claiming his departure are false. He urged viewers not to dwell on such gossip but rather enjoy the remaining episodes of the current season on Netflix. Meanwhile, Kiku is set to appear on a new reality show, 'Rise and Fall', featuring 15 contestants including notable personalities and hosted by Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover, streaming from September 6 on Amazon MX Player.

(With inputs from agencies.)