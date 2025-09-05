Left Menu

Angelina Jolie Transforms for New Role in 'Anxious People'

Angelina Jolie debuts a striking blonde bob on the London set of 'Anxious People', a new film adaptation of Fredrik Backman's novel. Joined by her son Maddox, Jolie stars alongside Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel under director Marc Forster, exploring a comedic hostage scenario unfolding on Christmas Eve.

Angelina Jolie (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Angelina Jolie, the renowned actor and filmmaker, has been spotted in London showcasing a striking new look. Jolie has traded her signature long brunette locks for a light blonde bob while filming her upcoming movie, 'Anxious People'. The film ensemble includes Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel, per People magazine.

Directed by Marc Forster, 'Anxious People' is an adaptation of Fredrik Backman's acclaimed 2019 novel. The story unfolds as investment banker Zara, portrayed by Jolie, inadvertently becomes part of a comedic hostage scenario. Screenwriters Backman and David Magee have crafted a narrative filled with secrets and chaos, as per the film's synopsis revealed by Deadline.

On set, Angelina was accompanied by her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Maddox, now 24, has been involved in the film industry from a young age, having executed roles such as producing the movie 'First They Killed My Father' and making an appearance in 'World War Z', according to People.

(With inputs from agencies.)

