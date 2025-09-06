A Tribute to Icons: Honoring John Candy, Giorgio Armani, and 'Downton Abbey'

The entertainment world is currently abuzz as the Toronto International Film Festival celebrates Canadian comedy icon John Candy with a documentary premiere that left audiences both laughing and crying.

Meanwhile, the Italian fashion world is mourning the loss of Giorgio Armani, affectionately regarded as the 'king' of fashion, after he passed away at 91. His namesake company revolutionized the industry over the past 50 years.

Finally, as the 'Downton Abbey' cast wraps up their iconic series with a new film, other noteworthy events include Venice Film Festival accolades and legal actions involving AI use and international concerts.

