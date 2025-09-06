Matthew McConaughey's Dramatic Return in 'The Lost Bus'

Matthew McConaughey made a triumphant return to the big screen with the world premiere of 'The Lost Bus' at the Toronto International Film Festival. This powerful docudrama, based on Lizzie Johnson's book, chronicles the harrowing events surrounding the 2018 Camp Fire, California's deadliest wildfire.

McConaughey portrays a school bus driver and father, risking his life to save 22 children during the devastating fire. The film arrives at a poignant moment, with recent wildfires in Southern California claiming lives and Canada's second-worst wildfire season unfolding.

Oscar-nominated America Ferrera joins McConaughey, adding depth to this narrative of resilience and moral choices. Directed by Paul Greengrass, 'The Lost Bus' is set for limited theatrical release on September 19 and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on October 3.

