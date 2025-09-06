Left Menu

Ruth Weiss: A Life of Resilience and Justice

Ruth Weiss, a centenarian author and journalist, devoted her life to combatting injustice. From escaping the Holocaust to witnessing apartheid, her work highlighted oppression across continents. Known as 'Comrade Ruth,' she reported from Africa, exposing inequality and earning global recognition. She continued writing until her death at 101.

Updated: 06-09-2025 03:13 IST
Renowned author and journalist Ruth Weiss, who lived to the age of 101, was a relentless advocate for justice until her last breath. Her experiences of fleeing Holocaust-era Germany and navigating the racism of apartheid South Africa deeply influenced her writing.

Weiss's career as a journalist allowed her to shine a light on inequality and rights violations. Exiled from several countries for her bold reporting, she worked tirelessly for renowned publications like The Guardian and Deutsche Welle. Her determination earned her the respect of many, including world leaders.

In her later years, Weiss continued to share her perspective on the injustices she had witnessed, enriching global discourse. Her lifetime of work culminated in numerous accolades, including a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Her story serves as a testament to the power of words in challenging oppression.

