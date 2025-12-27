Historic Triumph: Benin's First Win at Africa Cup of Nations

In an exhilarating turn of events, Yohan Roche's deflected shot secured Benin's first victory at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win against Botswana in Rabat. The Group D match saw Benin move to three points, matching the standings of Senegal and DR Congo.

The pivotal moment came in the 28th minute when Roche executed a one-two in the box with captain Steve Mounie, sending the ball into the net after a deflection off a defender. Benin's victory marks a landmark win, having debuted in 2004 and previously failing to secure a win in 15 attempts.

Botswana, struggling to maintain pressure, saw Mothusi Johnson hit the crossbar with a stunning free-kick. Despite Benin's dominance, Botswana's goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko, made crucial saves. Both teams will face crucial fixtures next, as Benin confronts Senegal and Botswana meets DR Congo.

