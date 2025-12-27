Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Benin's First Win at Africa Cup of Nations

Yohan Roche's deflected goal secured Benin's first-ever Africa Cup of Nations victory with a 1-0 win over Botswana in Group D. Benin, now with three points, celebrates their maiden victory at the continental finals after sixteen attempts. Botswana faces DR Congo next, while Benin plays Senegal.

In an exhilarating turn of events, Yohan Roche's deflected shot secured Benin's first victory at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win against Botswana in Rabat. The Group D match saw Benin move to three points, matching the standings of Senegal and DR Congo.

The pivotal moment came in the 28th minute when Roche executed a one-two in the box with captain Steve Mounie, sending the ball into the net after a deflection off a defender. Benin's victory marks a landmark win, having debuted in 2004 and previously failing to secure a win in 15 attempts.

Botswana, struggling to maintain pressure, saw Mothusi Johnson hit the crossbar with a stunning free-kick. Despite Benin's dominance, Botswana's goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko, made crucial saves. Both teams will face crucial fixtures next, as Benin confronts Senegal and Botswana meets DR Congo.

