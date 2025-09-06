Aftershock: Life Shattered in Kunar's Devastated Valleys

Ahmad Khan Safi led a fulfilling life in Afghanistan's Dewagal Valley, renowned for its lush landscape and challenging terrain. This tranquility was shattered on August 31 by a devastating earthquake that left his 10-room house in ruins and claimed the lives of at least 2,000 people across the region.

The remote Dewagal Valley, marked by its inaccessibility, has complicated rescue operations. Helicopters and commandos sent by ruling Taliban authorities find it challenging to evacuate survivors due to a lack of landing sites and pathways for vehicles, resulting in further casualties.

Survivors like Safi, who were left homeless after the disaster, face an uncertain future with destroyed infrastructure and lost livestock. Relief efforts continue under challenging conditions, as the UN estimates up to 500,000 people, including many children, have been affected by this catastrophe.