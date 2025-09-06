Ritwik Bhowmik Debuts on Big Screen with 'Abhootpurva'

Ritwik Bhowmik, acclaimed for his role in the popular series 'Bandish Bandits', is about to grace the silver screen with his debut in 'Abhootpurva'. This romantic horror-comedy, produced by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment, promises a unique blend of love stories and supernatural elements, as recently revealed on social media.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1990s Agra, 'Abhootpurva' follows the turbulent love life of Abhay, played by Bhowmik, and his counterpart Poorva. The film's narrative dives into themes of unrequited and sacrificial love, resonating with audiences through its nostalgic representation of an era gone by.

Bhowmik, who rose to fame with 'Bandish Bandits', has become a familiar face in various productions including 'Modern Love: Mumbai', 'Maja Maa' alongside Madhuri Dixit, and the latest series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'. His transition to feature films is eagerly awaited by his growing fan base.

