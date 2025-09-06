Left Menu

House of Surya Dazzles with Star-Studded Pitampura Store Opening

House of Surya, a leader in ethnic fashion, launches its new store in Pitampura, blending tradition with modernity. The opening event will feature Bollywood glamour, Chandni Chowk delicacies, and live music. Introducing the new 'Reewaz 25-26' collection, the brand aims to connect with more customers in North Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned House of Surya is marking a new beginning with the grand opening of its store in Pitampura, set for 7th September 2025. Known for its timeless ethnic fashion, the brand's latest venture promises to bring couture closer to its audience in North Delhi, blending tradition, celebration, and cutting-edge style.

The opening event is set to be a cultural spectacle, showcasing the vibrancy of Delhi through fashion, food, and music. Guest appearances by Bollywood influencers, along with a range of Chandni Chowk street delicacies and live performances, aim to create an unforgettable experience for attendees, cementing the event in Delhi's social calendar.

In addition to the festivities, the store will unveil the 'Reewaz 25-26' collection, featuring a curated selection of bridal and festive wear. The collection, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern designs, highlights House of Surya's legacy of excellence in ethnic fashion, offering something spectacular for every fashion enthusiast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

