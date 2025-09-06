Omar Abdullah's Swift Response to Flood Crisis in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, swiftly responded to the devastation caused by floods in Anantnag and Kulgam districts, directing the formation of special teams to assess damage and prepare proposals for compensatory support from the Centre.

While visiting affected areas, Abdullah reassured residents of the government's commitment to their relief and rehabilitation. He instructed officials to evaluate damages to agricultural land, horticultural crops, and stranded trucks, and emphasized the need for long-term flood prevention strategies, including dredging of rivers and strengthening embankments.

During high-level meetings, Abdullah urged district administrations to expedite restoration efforts and lauded the early evacuation efforts. He also demanded the enforcement of a strict ban on illegal mining, which could exacerbate flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)