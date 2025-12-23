Left Menu

Italy Silences 'Si!': A Restoration of Anthem's Original Composition

Italy has removed an emphatic 'Si!' from its national anthem, honoring the original lyrics by Goffredo Mameli and music by Michele Novaro. The change, enacted through a presidential decree, aims for lyrical purity and was not publicized by the government. 'Brothers of Italy' retains historical significance without the added word.

In a subtle yet symbolic move, Italy has excised an emphatic 'Si!' from its national anthem, as revealed by government sources on Tuesday. This alteration, initiated by the Defence Staff, aligns with a presidential decree and reflects a return to the anthem's original lyrics by poet Goffredo Mameli.

The 'Brothers of Italy' anthem, penned in 1847 when Italy was not yet unified, traditionally concluded with a passionate call to arms. However, the final word 'Yes!' has now been removed, a decision made public through reports by Il Fatto Quotidiano and confirmed by the defence ministry and President Sergio Mattarella's office.

Officials clarified that the modification was driven by a quest for lyrical purity, not political motives. The word 'Si' was absent from Mameli's original text, although it appeared in Michele Novaro's musical score. The Italian government now displays the unaltered lyrics and score online, preserving the anthem's historical essence.

