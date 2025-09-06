Left Menu

Delhi Government Eases Burden on Festival Committees with New Initiatives

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled initiatives to support Ramlila and Durga Puja committees, providing free electricity, simplified clearance systems, and enhanced civic amenities. Part of a campaign celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday, these measures aim to promote national and social messages during festival celebrations and ease organizers' burdens.

Updated: 06-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced a series of supportive measures for Ramlila and Durga Puja committees, as festivities approach. These initiatives encompass free electricity, a single-window system for obtaining clearances, and improved civic services to aid smooth celebrations.

Marking the beginning of Seva Pakhwada on September 17, which coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Gupta announced that one day during the Ramlila and Durga Puja will be dedicated to his honor. The campaign will run until October 2, highlighting the Delhi government's commitment to these cultural events.

Under this new framework, every committee will benefit from 1,200 units of free electricity, and organizers will bear only 25 percent of the prior security deposit for electricity connections. Permissions will be streamlined through a single-window system, eliminating the need for multiple departmental approvals, thus fostering a favorable environment for cultural expression and public engagement.

