Vibrant Farewell: Nashik Bids Adieu to Lord Ganesh

In a grand spectacle accompanied by drumbeats and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya,' Nashik residents joyfully bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Saturday, concluding the 11-day festival.

The main visarjan (immersion) procession began at Wakdi Barav in Bhadrakali, earlier than usual, to ensure a timely wrap-up. Maharashtra's disaster management minister Girish Mahajan conducted a puja prior to commencement. This year's procession saw participation from 25 Ganesh Mandals, 20 Dhol squads, and 25 Lezim groups.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation facilitated the immersion with 49 artificial ponds, while a force of over 4,400 police personnel maintained order. Following Supreme Court guidelines, DJ use was restricted post-midnight, allowing traditional instruments to lead the rhythm. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik hailed the disciplined cooperation of Ganesh Mandals and devotees. By 7 p.m., the municipal stats recorded the collection of 1,32,430 Ganesh idols at various immersion sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)