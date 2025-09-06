Left Menu

Vibrant Farewell: Nashik Bids Adieu to Lord Ganesh

Thousands in Nashik celebrated Ganesh Visarjan, marking the end of the 11-day festival. The procession included 25 Mandals with Dhol and Lezim groups. Over 4,400 police ensured safety as 1,32,430 idols were immersed in 49 artificial ponds, following the Supreme Court's sound regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand spectacle accompanied by drumbeats and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya,' Nashik residents joyfully bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Saturday, concluding the 11-day festival.

The main visarjan (immersion) procession began at Wakdi Barav in Bhadrakali, earlier than usual, to ensure a timely wrap-up. Maharashtra's disaster management minister Girish Mahajan conducted a puja prior to commencement. This year's procession saw participation from 25 Ganesh Mandals, 20 Dhol squads, and 25 Lezim groups.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation facilitated the immersion with 49 artificial ponds, while a force of over 4,400 police personnel maintained order. Following Supreme Court guidelines, DJ use was restricted post-midnight, allowing traditional instruments to lead the rhythm. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik hailed the disciplined cooperation of Ganesh Mandals and devotees. By 7 p.m., the municipal stats recorded the collection of 1,32,430 Ganesh idols at various immersion sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

