Dazzling Drone Display: A Spectacular Onam Celebration Above Kerala's Skies

A three-day drone light show, organized as part of Onam festivities, captivated audiences over Kerala's University Stadium. Featuring King Mahabali and iconic cultural depictions, the spectacle highlights Kerala's heritage and progress. Orchestrated by BotLab Dynamics, the event offers a unique addition to Onam celebrations, drawing large crowds until its September 7 conclusion.

  • Country:
  • India

The bustling city of Kerala witnessed an aerial spectacle as the skies above the University Stadium lit up with a mesmerizing three-day drone light show during the Onam festivities.

Organized by the state Tourism Department and executed by BotLab Dynamics, the event showcased a thousand drones painting the sky with Kerala's cultural heritage. The show was particularly notable for depicting King Mahabali, alongside scenic representations like the Vallam Kali boat race, Kalaripayattu, Mohiniyattam, and highlights of modern advancements.

Drawing both local and international tourists, the drone extravaganza served as a vibrant centerpiece for the Onam celebrations. Officials estimate that the show impressed thousands with its cultural and technological marvel, establishing a new chapter in how Kerala's rich traditions are celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

