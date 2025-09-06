Hyderabad Bids Adieu to Lord Ganesh with Grand Idol Immersion Ceremony
In Hyderabad, the festive immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, marking the end of Vinayaka Chaviti, concluded with grandeur. Thousands of devotees participated in immersing over 20,000 idols in Hussain Sagar lake. The event saw extensive coordination among government departments, maintaining security and cleanliness throughout the festivities.
- Country:
- India
In an event marked with fervor and devotion, Hyderabad witnessed the grand immersion of Ganesh idols, signaling the conclusion of the 11-day Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations on Saturday. Thousands of devotees arrived at Hussain Sagar lake, participating in the auspicious 'nimajjanam' ritual through an operation organized by the local authorities.
The massive endeavor saw more than 20,000 idols submerged in Hyderabad alone, with around 10,000 at the iconic Hussain Sagar lake until late evening. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) coordinated the operations, ensuring a smooth immersion process, backed by comprehensive road repairs, sanitation, and security measures.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with other notable officials, supervised the event, echoing chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' The immersion activities revered the city's cultural tapestry, or 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb,' integrating community cooperation and government collaboration to uphold safety and tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Devotees' Auto-Rickshaw Hit by Van in Jharkhand
Rescue Mission: Helicopters Airlift Devotees Stranded in Manimahesh Yatra
Chinook Helicopters to the Rescue: Devotees Safely Evacuated Amid Monsoon Perils
Kerala Basks in Thiruvonam Festivities: A Celebration of Heritage and Unity
Himachal Pradesh's Mission to Save Stranded Devotees Amid Monsoon Chaos