Hyderabad Bids Adieu to Lord Ganesh with Grand Idol Immersion Ceremony

In Hyderabad, the festive immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, marking the end of Vinayaka Chaviti, concluded with grandeur. Thousands of devotees participated in immersing over 20,000 idols in Hussain Sagar lake. The event saw extensive coordination among government departments, maintaining security and cleanliness throughout the festivities.

Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an event marked with fervor and devotion, Hyderabad witnessed the grand immersion of Ganesh idols, signaling the conclusion of the 11-day Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations on Saturday. Thousands of devotees arrived at Hussain Sagar lake, participating in the auspicious 'nimajjanam' ritual through an operation organized by the local authorities.

The massive endeavor saw more than 20,000 idols submerged in Hyderabad alone, with around 10,000 at the iconic Hussain Sagar lake until late evening. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) coordinated the operations, ensuring a smooth immersion process, backed by comprehensive road repairs, sanitation, and security measures.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with other notable officials, supervised the event, echoing chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' The immersion activities revered the city's cultural tapestry, or 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb,' integrating community cooperation and government collaboration to uphold safety and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

