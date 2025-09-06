Left Menu

Haryana's Sewa Pakhwada: A Drive for Change

The Sewa Pakhwada initiative in Haryana, launched to coincide with PM Narendra Modi's birthday, involves various welfare and cleanliness campaigns from September 17 to October 2. Led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the program includes medical camps, shramdaan, blood donation, and environmental drives.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state will conduct an array of welfare and cleanliness campaigns as part of the Sewa Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2. This initiative aligns with a nationwide effort introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sewa Pakhwada is organized annually, starting on Modi's birthday and concluding on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The aim is to encourage government departments to engage in voluntary community service over two weeks, with a special emphasis on collective effort.

The campaign encompasses various community activities, including medical camps, support for individuals with disabilities, cleanliness initiatives, and 'shramdaan' or voluntary work events. The fortnight also features blood donation camps, plastic-free environment campaigns, and tree plantation activities across Haryana.

