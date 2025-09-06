Left Menu

Tragic Drownings Cast Shadow Over Ganapati Idol Immersion

Four individuals lost their lives in three separate drowning incidents during Ganapati idol immersion in Chakan, as reported by police. Despite the presence of designated immersion sites, victims ventured into dangerous waters, leading to fatal outcomes. Rescue efforts were ongoing for one of the victims.

In a tragic turn of events during the Ganapati idol immersion ritual, four individuals drowned across three separate incidents in the Chakan area on Saturday, according to local police reports.

Among the victims, a man lost his life in a well at Biradwadi village, while two others perished in the Baam River near Waki Budruk, having strayed outside the designated immersion site. Inspector Sanjay Solonake of the Chakan police noted that the duo underestimated the river's treacherous depth, leading to their untimely deaths.

Meanwhile, a fourth victim was reported drowned in the Bhima River at Shel Pimpalgaon during a similar immersion activity. Rescue operations led by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) resulted in the retrieval of one body, while searches continued to locate the other missing person.

(With inputs from agencies.)

