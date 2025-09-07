Hyderabad's Grand Ganesh Immersion: A Cultural Spectacle

The vibrant city of Hyderabad witnessed the grand immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Vinayaka Chaviti festivities. While this cultural spectacle was initially set to conclude on Saturday, it extended into Sunday, reflecting the enthusiasm of the late-start processions.

Authorities estimated that over 2.61 lakh idols were immersed across the city, with the prominent Hussain Sagar lake hosting around 11,000 idols. This ritual, steeped in devotion, also saw massive sanitation operations, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the removal of 11,000 tons of garbage.

The event drew thousands of devotees along the lake and streets, resonating with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', as the iconic 69-feet Khairatabad Ganesh idol took center stage during the immersion. To ensure seamless proceedings, local governance implemented extensive security measures, reflecting the city's commitment to preserving its vibrant cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)