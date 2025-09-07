Left Menu

Tragic Idol Immersion Leads to Teen Drownings in Madhya Pradesh

Two teenage boys drowned in a stream during Ganesh idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. Five teenagers participated, but the remaining three swam to safety. Efforts to rescue the boys were in vain as both were pronounced dead after attempts at resuscitation and hospital admission.

Tragic Idol Immersion Leads to Teen Drownings in Madhya Pradesh
In a tragic incident during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony in Madhya Pradesh, two teenage boys lost their lives after falling into a stream in Raisen district, police reported on Sunday.

The fatal accident took place around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the village of Ghatkheda, about 35 kilometers from the district headquarters. The group comprised five teenagers from the same family, gathered to partake in the final rituals of the 10-day Ganesh festival, according to Umraoganj station house officer Shailendra Singh Tomar.

The group was standing on a stone when the ground beneath them gave way, causing them to fall into the water. Despite villagers' prompt rescue attempts, the bodies of Anuj Sahu, 16, and Nitin Sahu, 17, were retrieved unresponsive. Efforts to revive Nitin through CPR were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Bhopal hospital. The other three teenagers managed to escape unharmed.

