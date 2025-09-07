Left Menu

Tragedy at Pavagadh: Ropeway Accident Claims Six Lives

Six people, including Suresh Mali, died in a ropeway accident on Pavagadh Hill. Poor visibility led to the ropeway cable snapping, causing a tragedy. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause. The hill is famous for the Mahakalika Temple, attracting millions of visitors yearly.

In a tragic incident at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, six people, including Suresh Mali, a local florist, lost their lives when a ropeway cable snapped, sending the trolley crashing down. The devastating accident has left the community in mourning and awaiting answers.

The accident occurred amidst poor visibility, as clouds enveloped the hill, preventing operator Balwant Singh Dhaniram from seeing the unfolding disaster. The mishap took place near the renowned Mahakalika Temple, a site drawing 2.5 million visitors annually. Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed that a forensic investigation is ongoing to uncover the cause of the cable failure.

Eyewitness Jayaben Mali, mother of the deceased Suresh Mali, shared her final conversation with her son, recounting his promise to return home after delivering flowers to the temple. The tragedy has sparked grief and a call for improved safety measures at popular tourist sites like the Pavagadh Hill ropeway.

