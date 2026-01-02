Justice Served: Priest and Wife Convicted in Shocking Temple Murder Case

A Delhi court has sentenced a priest and his wife over the gruesome murder of a man inside a temple in Kailash Nagar, east Delhi, in 2017. The court found Lakhan Dubey and Kamlesh guilty of premeditated murder and attempting to obscure their tracks.

Judge Anurag Thakur ruled that the evidence against Dubey and Kamlesh was overwhelming. Chander Shekhar, the victim, was discovered dead in a temple room where Dubey had exclusive access, leading the court to conclude guilt beyond reasonable doubt, stated in the judgment dated December 26.

The prosecution revealed Kamlesh initiated and continued a relationship with Shekhar under duress, which provoked Dubey and Kamlesh to plot his murder. Shekhar was lured to Delhi, drugged, strangled, and his body incinerated to hide the crime. Medical and forensic evidence bolstered the prosecution's case, despite minor procedural lapses.

