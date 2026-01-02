Left Menu

Justice Served: Priest and Wife Convicted in Shocking Temple Murder Case

A Delhi court convicted priest Lakhan Dubey and his wife Kamlesh for the 2017 murder of Chander Shekhar. The duo conspired to kill Shekhar, set his body on fire, and destroy evidence. The court found substantial evidence linking them to the crime, emphasizing a premeditated act rooted in a personal relationship crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:39 IST
Justice Served: Priest and Wife Convicted in Shocking Temple Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has sentenced a priest and his wife over the gruesome murder of a man inside a temple in Kailash Nagar, east Delhi, in 2017. The court found Lakhan Dubey and Kamlesh guilty of premeditated murder and attempting to obscure their tracks.

Judge Anurag Thakur ruled that the evidence against Dubey and Kamlesh was overwhelming. Chander Shekhar, the victim, was discovered dead in a temple room where Dubey had exclusive access, leading the court to conclude guilt beyond reasonable doubt, stated in the judgment dated December 26.

The prosecution revealed Kamlesh initiated and continued a relationship with Shekhar under duress, which provoked Dubey and Kamlesh to plot his murder. Shekhar was lured to Delhi, drugged, strangled, and his body incinerated to hide the crime. Medical and forensic evidence bolstered the prosecution's case, despite minor procedural lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
2
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
3
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global
4
European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026